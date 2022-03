Hillard Knutson of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Friday.

Cards may be sent to 33384 Thor Drive, Sioux City, IA 51108.

Hillard was born on March 11, 1932, in Binford, N.D. He is a retired Sioux City School social worker. Hillard married Ann Knutson, and he has two children and three great-grandchildren.