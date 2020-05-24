Ione Beaman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ione Beamon of Denison, Iowa, will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to Eventide Lutheran Home, 114 S. 20th St., Denison, IA 51442.

Her children are Joan (Roger) Reinking of Kingsley, Iowa, Jim Beaman of Denison, and Linda (Eldridge) Drury of Holstein, Iowa. She has four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Ione was born on May 25, 2020, in rural Monona County near Moorhead, Iowa. She was married to George Beaman on Sept. 5, 1943. George passed away in 1999.

