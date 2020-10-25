Ivan Pottebaum of Granville, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family gathering.
Cards may be sent to 4563 Nettle Ave., Granville, IA 51022.
His children are Jim and Brenda Lange of Paullina, Iowa, Leon and Roberta Pottebaum of Granville, Gerry and Betty Budden of Granville, Ann Homan of Ida Grove, Iowa, Glenn and Shelly Reichle of Sioux Center, Iowa, Matt and Peg Cooper of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Alex and Traci Llanes of Sioux City. He has 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Ivan was born on Nov. 1, 1930. He married Clare on Nov. 28, 1956. Ivan was a farmer.
