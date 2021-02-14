James "Mac" McMartin of Sioux City will celebrate his 95th birthday on Saturday. A family celebration will hopefully happen later this spring/summer.

Cards may be sent to 36 Eastview Drive Apt. 203, Sioux City, IA 51106.

Mac was born on Feb. 20, 1926, in Illinois. He married Joyce McMartin (deceased) on March 7, 1947. His children are Jim (Mary) McMartin of The Woodlands, Texas; Marcelene (Dr. Bob - deceased) of Springfield, Missouri; Susan (Tom) Krage of Westminister, Colorado; and Karen (Jim) Standage of Sioux City. He has nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Mac was the vocational carpentry educator for the Sioux City Community Schools. He started the program in which the high school students built a home each year to sell. Many of his students continued on with careers in the building trades, and he was proud of their successes.

