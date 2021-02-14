 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James 'Mac' McMartin
View Comments

James 'Mac' McMartin

{{featured_button_text}}
James 'Mac' McMartin

James "Mac" McMartin of Sioux City will celebrate his 95th birthday on Saturday. A family celebration will hopefully happen later this spring/summer.

Cards may be sent to 36 Eastview Drive Apt. 203, Sioux City, IA 51106.

Mac was born on Feb. 20, 1926, in Illinois. He married Joyce McMartin (deceased) on March 7, 1947. His children are Jim (Mary) McMartin of The Woodlands, Texas; Marcelene (Dr. Bob - deceased) of Springfield, Missouri; Susan (Tom) Krage of Westminister, Colorado; and Karen (Jim) Standage of Sioux City. He has nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Mac was the vocational carpentry educator for the Sioux City Community Schools. He started the program in which the high school students built a home each year to sell. Many of his students continued on with careers in the building trades, and he was proud of their successes.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Why breakfast is the key to losing weight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daniel P. McCarthy
Birthdays

Daniel P. McCarthy

Daniel P. McCarthy will celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday with a "Honk and Wave" from 5 to 5:30 p.m. as well as a card shower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News