James Mullin of Sioux City will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sunday, June 4, with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Danbury Park Shelter House in Danbury, Iowa.

James was born on May 26, 1943. He farmed for many years on his Century Farm in Danbury. His children are Kim (Ken) Boysen of Danbury; and Donald (Jesse) Mullin of Danbury. James has 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.