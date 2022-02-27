Janet Manning of Sioux City and formerly Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 1703 W 25th St. #105, Sioux City, IA 51103.
Janet was born on March 3, 1932, at home in Riverville, Iowa. She married Gerald Manning (deceased) on June 9, 1956, in Elma, Iowa. Before retiring, Janet worked part-time as a nurse with the last 15 years in public health in Plymouth County. She has been active in many organizations in Le Mars. Into her 80s she would be seen on her bicycle on the streets of Le Mars.
Her children are Mike Manning of Carlsbad, Calif.; Pat (Kelly) Kistner of McCook Lake, S.D.; Linda (Terry) Taylor-Manning of Seattle, Wash.; Sue (Kelly) Renfro of Sioux City; Dave (Michlen) Manning of Louisville, Ky.; and Joe (Deb) Manning of Iowa City, Iowa. Janet has ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.