Janet Wakeman of Hawarden, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner at a later date.

Cards may be sent to 1403 Ave. I, Hawarden, IA 51023.

Her children are Rick (deceased) (Mickey) Wakeman of Sioux City, Roger (Pam) Wakeman of Hawarden, Jerry (Sharon) Wakeman of Akron, Iowa, Bruce Wakeman of Hawarden, and Loren (Theresa) Wakeman of Hawarden. She has 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Janet was born on Feb. 13, 1930, in Norfolk, Nebraska. She retired from Wells Blue Bunny in 2002 at the age of 72.

