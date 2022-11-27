Janice 'Jan' DeJong

Jan was born on Dec. 9, 1942, in Los Angeles, Calif., and grew up in Canton. She worked as a teacher. Jan married Corky DeJong on May 23, 1964, in Canton. Her children are Jeff (Kim) DeJong of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Tim (Kelli) DeJong of Canton; Darren (Sandy) DeJong of Canton; and Cathryn (Jared Fredrickson) DeJong of Lincoln, Neb. Jan has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.