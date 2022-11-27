 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janice 'Jan' DeJong

Janice ‘Jan’ DeJong of Canton, S.D., will celebrate her 80th birthday on Friday, Dec. 9, with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 28155 483rd Ave., Canton, SD 57013.

Jan was born on Dec. 9, 1942, in Los Angeles, Calif., and grew up in Canton. She worked as a teacher. Jan married Corky DeJong on May 23, 1964, in Canton. Her children are Jeff (Kim) DeJong of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Tim (Kelli) DeJong of Canton; Darren (Sandy) DeJong of Canton; and Cathryn (Jared Fredrickson) DeJong of Lincoln, Neb. Jan has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

