Janina Johnson, of rural Aurelia, Iowa, will celebrate her 85th birthday on Nov. 29, 2019.

Cards may be sent to her at The Gardens, 1610 Highway 3, Suite 202, Cherokee, IA 51012.

Her family includes her husband, Jack; and children, Karen of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Roger and Shelley of Peterson, Iowa, Patricia and Ken DeBreau of Gurnee, Illinois, and Richard and Connie of Urbandale, Iowa. She has 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Janina Mikulicz Johnson was born Nov. 29, 1934, in Sioux City. She is a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee, Iowa.

