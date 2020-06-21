Jean A. Dacres

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jean Anthony Dacres of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family gathering and card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1100 S. Glass St., Sioux City, IA 51106.

His children are Matt Dacres of Sioux City, Jena (Ed) Thiele of Sioux City, Deana (Bill) Smyth of Omaha, and Paul (Kristin) Dacres of Sioux City. He has 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Jean was born on July 1, 1930, in Walla Walla, Washington. He served his country during the Korean War. He married Joan in 1961 in Cherokee, Iowa. He was employed as an insurance agent and is a member of Mater Dei Immaculate Conception Parish.

