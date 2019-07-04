{{featured_button_text}}

Jean Hardie of Spirit Lake, Iowa, formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate her 90th birthday with family and friends.

Cards may be sent to 1439 Indian Hills Dr., Spirit Lake, IA 51360.

Jean was born on July 16, 1929, in Sioux City.

