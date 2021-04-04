Jerald A. Goehring of Dakota Dunes will celebrate his 80th birthday on Saturday.

Cards may be sent to 165 Prairie Bend, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049.

Jerald was born on April 10, 1941, in Parkston, South Dakota, lived in Delmont, South Dakota, and has been in the field of education 34 years. He took classes at USD to be an elementary principal, and he became a part-time principal in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska. After he received his master's from USD, he became a principal in Westbrook, Minnesota, for 20 years.

When telecommunication became a part of rural education, Jerald became the curriculum director for the Southwest Area in Minnesota for five years. He then became the curriculum coordinator and principal at Dakota Valley School District for three years. His last position was as the state director of teacher education and certification for five years. Upon retiring, Jerald has worked at the North Sioux City Community Library for the past 15 years.

Jerald also enjoys reading, doing yard work, and being with his family. He is married to Donna Link Goehring.

