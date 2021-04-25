Jerry O'Dell of North Sioux City will celebrate his 80th birthday on Monday.

Cards may be sent to 696 Lakeview Drive, North Sioux City, SD 57049.

Jerry was born on April 26, 1941, in Homer, Nebraska. He married Roberta (Parr) O'Dell on Aug. 14, 1960, in Castana, Iowa. His children are Jacqueline (Darwin) Bishop of Hinton, Iowa; and Jason (Cari) O'Dell of Springfield, Missouri. He has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jerry was an independent insurance salesman and is retired. He enjoys entertaining with his band at many of the senior care centers in the area, which brings a joy to him as well as the residents.

