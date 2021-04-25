 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerry O'Dell
View Comments

Jerry O'Dell

{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry O'Dell

Jerry O'Dell of North Sioux City will celebrate his 80th birthday on Monday.

Cards may be sent to 696 Lakeview Drive, North Sioux City, SD 57049.

Jerry was born on April 26, 1941, in Homer, Nebraska. He married Roberta (Parr) O'Dell on Aug. 14, 1960, in Castana, Iowa. His children are Jacqueline (Darwin) Bishop of Hinton, Iowa; and Jason (Cari) O'Dell of Springfield, Missouri. He has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jerry was an independent insurance salesman and is retired. He enjoys entertaining with his band at many of the senior care centers in the area, which brings a joy to him as well as the residents.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rennie Batcheller
Birthdays

Rennie Batcheller

Rennie Batcheller celebrated her 105th birthday on Saturday with a private party and a card shower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News