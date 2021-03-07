Jo Ann Wilson of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, March 20, with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to Pioneer Valley, 400 Sergeant Square Drive, Room 125, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054.

Jo Ann was born on March 20, 1931. She married Dale Wilson (deceased) on Dec. 23, 1950, in Sioux City. They honeymooned at the notable Warrior Hotel in downtown Sioux City.

Jo Ann's children are Mark (Patty) Wilson of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Scott (Denise) Wilson of Dakota Dunes, and Kirk Wilson of Sioux City. She has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

