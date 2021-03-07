 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jo Ann Wilson
View Comments

Jo Ann Wilson

{{featured_button_text}}
Jo Ann Wilson

Jo Ann Wilson of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, March 20, with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to Pioneer Valley, 400 Sergeant Square Drive, Room 125, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054.

Jo Ann was born on March 20, 1931. She married Dale Wilson (deceased) on Dec. 23, 1950, in Sioux City. They honeymooned at the notable Warrior Hotel in downtown Sioux City.

Jo Ann's children are Mark (Patty) Wilson of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Scott (Denise) Wilson of Dakota Dunes, and Kirk Wilson of Sioux City. She has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wilma (Gleason) Kovarna
Birthdays

Wilma (Gleason) Kovarna

Wilma June (Gleason) Kovarna of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with a dinner on Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. at the Eagles Club, …

Lynn Schwier
Birthdays

Lynn Schwier

Lynn Schwier of Cherokee, Iowa, will celebrate his 91st birthday on Tuesday, March 9, with a card shower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News