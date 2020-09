× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JoAnn Breyfogle of Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 234, Kearney, MO 64060.

Her children are Patrick and Tanya Breyfogle, Joel and Shelly Breyfogle, and Greg and Lori Breyfogle. She has eight grandchildren.

JoAnn was born on Sept. 25, 1940, in Graettinger, Iowa. She is married to Gerald Breyfogle. JoAnn was employed as dean of students at St. Luke's School of Nursing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0