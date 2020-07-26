× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Barkley of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday with his family.

His children are Mike Barkley (Mary) of Sioux City, Monica Sallinger (Scott) of Roscoe, Illinois, Michelle “Shelly” Bohlke (Kirk) of Hinton, Iowa, Maurice “Bomber” Barkley (Diane) of Overland Park, Kansas, Marcia “Dody” McMahon (Rob) of Roscoe, Illinois, Melinda Barkley (Randy Ryan) of Sioux City, and Marshall Barkley (Ronda) of Roscoe. He has 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

John was born on July 26, 1930, in Sioux City. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was married to Sally, who is deceased. He is a member of Holy Cross-St. Michael Catholic Church.

