Joie Stabile of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family celebration.

Cards may be sent to 1405 Rock St., Sioux City, IA 51105.

Her children are Dan and Geri Stabile of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mike and Diana Stabile of Leonardtown, Md., Ron and Dawn Stabile of Hamburg, Pa., Linda Stabile of Sioux City, Tim and Carla Stabile of Ottumwa, Iowa, Jerry and Jenny Stabile of Steamboat, Colorado, and Nick and Monica Stabile of Sioux City. She has 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Joie was born on June 1, 1930, in Wakonda, South Dakota. She married Nick Conrad Stabile on June 27, 1953, at Cathedral Church in Sioux City. Nick passed away on April 30, 2019. Joie was employed in the cafeteria at Bishop Heelan High School. Joie is the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is also the family poker shark.

