Judy Warnock will celebrate her 80th (29th if you ask her) birthday with a family dinner on Wednesday.

Judy was born on Dec. 30, 1940, in Emerson, Nebraska. She married Russ Warnock (deceased). Her children are Sheila (Dennis) Jensen of Dakota Dunes, Mark (Lynnette) Warnock of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Craig (Tracey) Warnock of Stevensville, Michigan. She has eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.