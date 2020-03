Julie Mesmer of Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday with a open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 28 at Faith Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. No gifts, please.

Julie was born on March 29, 1940, in Sioux City. She grew up in Sloan, Iowa. She married Bob Mesmer. Julie did foster care for more than 40 years, during which time she had more than 100 foster children.