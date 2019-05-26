Karl Staben of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate his 85th birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 414 Maupin Lane, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054.
His children are Jeff (Becca) Staben of Sioux City, Cindy (Randy) Teague of Warsaw, Missouri, Becky Burge of Wright City, Missouri, Brenda (Steve) Bernard of Redondo Beach, California, and Christine (Troy) Stultz of Sergeant Bluff. He has 10 grandchildren (one deceased) and 14 great-grandchildren.
Karl was born on May 27, 1934. He graduated from East High School in 1953. He married Ruth on June 4, 1954. He was employed as a Fuller Brush man for 62 years. He is a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.