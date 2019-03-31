Kathleen R. O'Connor of Sioux City will celebrate her 102nd birthday with a family gathering on April 3, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Community.
Cards may be sent to 1701 W. 25th St., Sioux City, IA 51103.
Kathleen was born on April 3, 1917, in Charter Oak, Iowa. She was a lifelong Sioux City resident. Her husband, Harold, and daughter, Coleen, have passed. She worked in retail and shared Harold's responses to customer service at the Sioux City Livestock Commission Companies. Kathleen was proud of her Irish heritage and being an FBI (Full Blooded Irishman).