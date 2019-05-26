Keith Q. Miller of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on May 29, 2019, with a family gathering.
Cards may be sent to 2000 Outer Drive N., Apt. 713, Sioux City, IA 51104.
His children are Steve (Sue) Miller of Sioux City, Cindy (Randy) DeYoung of Falcon, Colorado, Sharon (Pat) Pierce of Anthon, Iowa, and Susie (Bob) Vander Veen of Wakefield, Nebraska. He has 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Keith was born on May 29, 1929, in Murray, Iowa. He graduated from Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa. He served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.
Keith and the former Dorothy Moline were married on June 29, 1951, in Albert City, Iowa. Keith worked for Sinclair Oil, then he and Dorothy purchased K.Q. Oil in Le Mars, Iowa. They retired in 1994 and moved to Lawton, Iowa. He worked at Sam's Club for 20 years in the electronic department.
He enjoyed singing with the Shrine Chanters and singing and playing the saw and harmonica at nursing homes. He is a member of Morningside Assembly and Siouxland International Musicians Fellowship.