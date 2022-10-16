 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelly Houts

Kelly Houts of Sioux City will celebrate his 94th birthday today.

Cards may be sent to #17 Heritage Place, Sioux City, IA 51106.

Kelly was born on Oct. 16, 1928, in Estherville, Iowa. He was a State Farm Agent for over 40 years. He is a clown named Whoops with the Abu Bekr Shrine, and is involved St. Thomas Church, Jesters, Legion Post 697, Sioux City. He is also a member of the High Twelve club and the Muzzle Loaders.

His children are Sue and Marlin Berry of Sloan, Iowa; Karen and Robin Nissen of Sioux City; Jeff (deceased); Allen (deceased); Mary and Floyd Baklund of Sioux City; Patty Houts of Sioux City; Kelli Ann and Ray DiGioVanni of North Andover, Mass.; and George and Jodi Houts of Omaha, Neb. Kelly has 130 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren with the 131st on the way.

