Ken Berke will celebrate his 80th birthday on Wednesday.

Cards may be sent to 2038 Highway 20, Lawton, IA 51030.

Ken was born on Feb. 17, 1941. He married Marilyn (Bromander) on April 6, 1991. His two children are Randy (Jackie) of Sioux City and Nicole (Curtis) Klages of League City, Texas. He has six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

Ken has been active in the American Legion for a number of years. He is currently a member of the Wink Sparks post in Moville, Iowa. He has held numerous offices locally as well as on the county and district levels.

