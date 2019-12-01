Kenna M. Owens

Kenna Mae was born on Dec. 7, 1939, in Sioux City. She was married to Wayne Owens on Feb. 1, 1958. Kenna Mae worked as the lead sales person of the Morningside Shopper, which then became Shopper Enterprise. Prior to working in newspaper sales, she was a traveling district sales representative for Eureka Vacuum Cleaners. Before being promoted to the Eureka sales, she was the local office manager for the Eureka Vacuum local office. She has many awards between all three businesses she worked for. She was top sales person for the year while working at Eureka. While at Shoppers Enterprise, she was the top sales rep many times while taking the top sales person of the year. She always had a smile on her face and had the respect of many businesses here and around Sioux City.