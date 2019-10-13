{{featured_button_text}}
Kenny Burcham

Kenny Burcham of Waterbury, Nebraska, will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Storm'n Norman's, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury.

Cards may be sent to 59030 869 Road, Waterbury, NE 68785.

His children are Starla Sands of Dallas, Texas, Chrystal Roeber of Waterbury, and Beverly Hoch of Waterbury. He has three grandchildren.

Kenny was born on Oct. 19, 1939, in Oto, Iowa. He was married to the late LouAnn Burcham. Kenny is a lifetime farmer and worked over 50 years as an auctioneer.

