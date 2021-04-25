Larry L. Book

Larry was born on April 25, 1936, in Martinsburg, Nebraska. He married Jeanene Book (deceased) on Aug. 18, 1956, in Martinsburg. His children are Greg and Linda Book of Sergeant Bluff; Terresa Juhl of Estherville, Iowa; and Brian and Gina Tomoson of Sergeant Bluff. He has seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Larry started working construction right after graduating from Ponca High School in 1953. He started his first company at 24 and has continued working for himself for over 60 years. The construction business led him into commercial property development and he is still going today with L & L Book Properties LC. Larry has enjoyed many years of volunteering within his church and several Siouxland organizations over the years. He enjoys spending time with his family, supporting Morningside sports, the Explorers, and a good round of golf.