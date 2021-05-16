 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee K Carter
View Comments

Lee K Carter

{{featured_button_text}}
Lee K Carter

Lee K Carter of South Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Regency Square.

Cards may be sent to 3501 Dakota Ave., Room 416, South Sioux City, NE 68776.

Lee was born on May 19, 1931, in Sioux City. He married Mary Jo Carter on Oct. 30, 1952, in Luverne, Minnesota. His children are Ronnie Carter of Ponca, Nebraska; Darrell (Linda) Carter of Elk Point, South Dakota; Larry Carter of Sioux City; Sandy (John) Smith of South Sioux City; Mike (LeAnn) Carter of Hinton, Iowa; Sally (Tom) Boyd of McCook Lake, South Dakota; Pat (Penny) Carter of South Sioux City; and Alan Knecht of South Sioux City. He has 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Lee worked at Dakota City Water Treatment until his retirement. His sister Donna lives in Arizona. He and Mary Jo divorced in 1983 in Dakota City after 31 years of marriage.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Preventing injuries during workouts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charlene Warren
Birthdays

Charlene Warren

Charlene Warren of Sioux City, formerly of Correctionville, Iowa, will celebrate her 96th birthday on Saturday with a card shower.

Sam C. Hallowell
Birthdays

Sam C. Hallowell

Sam C. Hallowell of Hornick, Iowa, will celebrate his 100th birthday on Saturday with a card shower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News