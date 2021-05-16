Lee K Carter of South Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Regency Square.

Cards may be sent to 3501 Dakota Ave., Room 416, South Sioux City, NE 68776.

Lee was born on May 19, 1931, in Sioux City. He married Mary Jo Carter on Oct. 30, 1952, in Luverne, Minnesota. His children are Ronnie Carter of Ponca, Nebraska; Darrell (Linda) Carter of Elk Point, South Dakota; Larry Carter of Sioux City; Sandy (John) Smith of South Sioux City; Mike (LeAnn) Carter of Hinton, Iowa; Sally (Tom) Boyd of McCook Lake, South Dakota; Pat (Penny) Carter of South Sioux City; and Alan Knecht of South Sioux City. He has 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Lee worked at Dakota City Water Treatment until his retirement. His sister Donna lives in Arizona. He and Mary Jo divorced in 1983 in Dakota City after 31 years of marriage.

