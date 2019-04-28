{{featured_button_text}}
Lenore Wingert

Lenore Wingert of Sioux City will celebrate her 85th birthday with a open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 4 at Faith Lutheran Church, 3101 Hamilton Blvd.

Cards may be sent to 76 W. Clifton Ave., Sioux City, IA 51104.

