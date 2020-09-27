 Skip to main content
Leo R. Bousquet
Leo R. Bousquet of South Sioux City will celebrate his 80th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 200 E. 39th St., South Sioux City, NE 68776.

His children are Julie (Mike) Beatty of Venice, Florida, and Don Christian of Sioux City. He has three grandchildren.

Leo was born on Oct. 2, 1940, in Ponca, Nebraska. He married Glenda Olson on July 6, 1979. Leo worked full-time in the carpet business. He owned Bousquet Carpet in South Sioux City and Dakota City. He also made area rugs for more than 26 carpet stores over a span of 50 years.

