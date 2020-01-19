Leonard Beaver

Leonard "Bud" Beaver of Moville, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 425 Calvin St., Moville, IA 51039.
His children are Randy and Sherry Beaver, Danny and Annette Harmes, Dennis and Joy Beaver, Jeff and Jody Petersen, and Pat and Sandy Rogers. He has 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Bud was born on Feb. 1, 1930, in Climbing Hill, Iowa. He married the former Phyllis Borgheiinck on June 30, 1951, in Sioux City. Bud was a farmer.