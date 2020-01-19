Leonard Beaver

Leonard "Bud" Beaver of Moville, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cards may be sent to 425 Calvin St., Moville, IA 51039.

His children are Randy and Sherry Beaver, Danny and Annette Harmes, Dennis and Joy Beaver, Jeff and Jody Petersen, and Pat and Sandy Rogers. He has 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Bud was born on Feb. 1, 1930, in Climbing Hill, Iowa. He married the former Phyllis Borgheiinck on June 30, 1951, in Sioux City. Bud was a farmer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0