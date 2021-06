Les King of Sioux City will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sunday, July 4, with a private family celebration.

Cards may be sent to 6493 Mickelson St., Sioux City, IA 51106.

Les was born on July 4, 1941, in Slayton, Minnesota. His children are Al and Kathy Rosauer, Doug and Karla Ruby, and Jon and Cindy King, all of Sioux City. Les has seven grandchildren.