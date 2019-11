Lila Hucke of Sioux City, formerly of Cherokee, Iowa, is celebrating her 90th birthday with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to 2562 Pierce St., Apt. 527, Sioux City, IA 51104.

Her children are Carol Walters of Spencer, Iowa, and Scott (Erin) Jones of Altoona, Iowa. She has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Lila was born on Nov. 7, 1929.

