 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lora (Lolly) Wessling
View Comments

Lora (Lolly) Wessling

{{featured_button_text}}
Lora (Lolly) Wessling

Lora (Lolly) Wessling of Sioux City and formerly Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 85th birthday on Tuesday.

Cards may be sent to 1701 W 25th St #312, Sioux City, IA 51103.

Lora was born on July 20, 1936. She was the Records Department secretary for the Woodbury County Sheriff's office where she received many honors during her years there, and she retired on April 30, 1999.

Lora married James Wessling (deceased) on June 21, 1955. Her children are Debra (Douglas) Swanson of Sioux City, Dennis (Theresa) Wessling of Sergeant Bluff, and David (Peggy) Wessling (deceased). Lora has ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

A healthier alternative to coffee for your morning drink

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marguerite Kuhl
Birthdays

Marguerite Kuhl

Marguerite Kuhl of Sioux City will celebrate her 98th birthday on Tuesday with a family dinner.

Bette Werkmeister
Birthdays

Bette Werkmeister

Bette Werkmeister of Sioux City will celebrate her 95th birthday on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. with an open house at her daughter's home on Sou…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News