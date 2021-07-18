Lora (Lolly) Wessling of Sioux City and formerly Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 85th birthday on Tuesday.

Cards may be sent to 1701 W 25th St #312, Sioux City, IA 51103.

Lora was born on July 20, 1936. She was the Records Department secretary for the Woodbury County Sheriff's office where she received many honors during her years there, and she retired on April 30, 1999.

Lora married James Wessling (deceased) on June 21, 1955. Her children are Debra (Douglas) Swanson of Sioux City, Dennis (Theresa) Wessling of Sergeant Bluff, and David (Peggy) Wessling (deceased). Lora has ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

