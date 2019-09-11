Loretta E. Lenz of Sioux City will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at Whispering Creek, 2609 Nicklaus Blvd., in Sioux City.
Cards may be sent to 2609 Nicklaus Blvd., Sioux City, IA 51106.
Her children are Garland Lenz of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Melinda Lenz of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. She has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Loretta was born on Sept. 17, 1919, in Sioux City. She was raised in Sioux City and graduated from nursing school. She worked at local hospitals and was a public health nurse for Woodbury County. She married Leonard W. Lenz in June 1942. She was an active member of her church and did missionary travels, mostly to Africa, China and South America. She enjoyed bowling and playing golf with her late husband along with traveling the United States and other countries.