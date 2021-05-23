Lucille Buettner of Anthon, Iowa, will celebrate her 102nd birthday on Monday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 106 W. Brady St., Anthon, IA 51004.

Lucille was born on May 24, 1919, in Ponca, Nebraska. She married Harold Buettner, and they moved to Anthon, where they farmed for 40 years.

Her children are Deanna (Dick) Braun of Salix, Iowa, and Karen (Jim) Peters of Correctionville, Iowa. She has five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

