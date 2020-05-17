Lucille Buettner
Lucille Buettner of Anthon, Iowa, will celebrate her 101st birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 106 W. Brady St., Anthon, IA 51004.

Her children are Deanna (Dick) Braun of Salix, Iowa, and Karen (Jim) Peters of Correctionville, Iowa. She has five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Lucille was born on May 24, 1919, in Ponca, Nebraska. She married Harold Buettner and they moved to Anthon, where they farmed for 40 years.

