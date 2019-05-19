Lucille Buettner of Anthon, Iowa, will celebrate her 100th birthday on May 24, 2019.
Cards may be sent to 106 W. Brady St., Anthon, IA 51004.
Her children are Deanna (Dick) Braun of Salix, Iowa, and Karen (Jim) Peters of Correctionville, Iowa. She has five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson and another great-great-grandbaby due in June.
Lucille was born on May 24, 1919, in Ponca, Nebraska. She married Harold Buettner and they moved to Anthon, where they farmed for 40 years.