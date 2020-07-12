× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lucille Burkett of Sioux City will celebrate her 103rd birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to Northern Hills, Apt. 208, 4002 Teton Trace, Sioux City, IA 51104.

Her children are Judith Haviland of Okoboji, Iowa, and Ronald Burkett of Bella Vista, Arkansas. She has four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Lucille was born on July 18, 1917, in Worthington, Minnesota. Lucille is a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux City.

