Lucille Ring of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family gathering at a later date.
Cards may be sent to c/o Sue Hasse, P.O. Box 651, Dakota City, NE 68731.
Her children are Michael (Linda) Ring of Sioux City, Glenda Sue (Ron) Hasse of Dakota City, and Tyler Ring (deceased). She has 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Lucille was born on May 4, 1929. She was married to the late Stanley Ring on April 24, 1948. Lucille worked various jobs through her life, the last one being a housekeeper at Casa de Paz in Sioux City. Lucille loves the Lord and is a licensed minister. She graduated from Kingsway Bible School. She loves spending time with her children, grandchildren and family.