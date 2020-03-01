Lucy Miller-Harris
Lucy Miller-Harris

Lucy Miller-Harris

Lucy (Sachau) Miller-Harris of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with a open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on March 8 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., in Sioux City.

Cards may be sent to 2000 W. Horne Ave., Sioux City, IA 51103.

Her children are Greg Miller, Debby and Jerry Munson, and Julie Miller-Pranke and Greg Pranke, all of Sioux City. She has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Lucy was born on March 10, 1930, in Anthon, Iowa. She was married to Millord C. Miller from Jan. 29, 1949, to Jan. 21, 1977, when he passed away. She then was married to John Q. Harris from Jan. 5, 1992, to April 8, 2002, when he passed away. Lucy was employed as a business office manager from 1964 to 1982 at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center. She was the director of development at St. Luke's from 1982 to 1991, then vice president of development with Goodwill Industries from 1992 to 1993, retiring in March 1993. While working, Lucy also served in music ministry for 50 years at Whitfield United Methodist Church, retiring as director of music in 2019.

