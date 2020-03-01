Lucy Miller-Harris

Lucy was born on March 10, 1930, in Anthon, Iowa. She was married to Millord C. Miller from Jan. 29, 1949, to Jan. 21, 1977, when he passed away. She then was married to John Q. Harris from Jan. 5, 1992, to April 8, 2002, when he passed away. Lucy was employed as a business office manager from 1964 to 1982 at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center. She was the director of development at St. Luke's from 1982 to 1991, then vice president of development with Goodwill Industries from 1992 to 1993, retiring in March 1993. While working, Lucy also served in music ministry for 50 years at Whitfield United Methodist Church, retiring as director of music in 2019.