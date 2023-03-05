Lynn Schwier of Sioux City will celebrate his 93rd birthday on Thursday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to Sunrise Manor, 5501 Gordon Drive, Room 9, Sioux City, IA 51106.
Lynn was born on March 9, 1930, in Mount Vernon, S.D. He married Donnabeth Bressler on Aug. 12, 1951, in Wayne, Neb. Lynn worked as a junior high and elementary school principal in Cherokee, Iowa. His children are Steve and Wanda Schwier of Atlantic, Iowa; Bret and Cindy Schwier of Elk Point, S.D.; and Craig Schwier of Perryton, Texas. Lynn has eight grandchildren and 22 living great-grandchildren (one deceased).