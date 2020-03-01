Lynn Schwier of Cherokee, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to 921 Riverview Drive, Apt. 106, Cherokee, IA 51012.

His children are Steve and Wanda Schwier of Atlantic, Iowa, Bret and Cindy Schwier of Elk Point, South Dakota, and Craig Schwier of Perryton, Texas. He has eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Lynn was born on March 9, 1930, in Mount Vernon, South Dakota. He is a retired junior high and elementary school principal in Cherokee.

