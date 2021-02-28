 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynn Schwier
View Comments

Lynn Schwier

{{featured_button_text}}
Lynn Schwier

Lynn Schwier of Cherokee, Iowa, will celebrate his 91st birthday on Tuesday, March 9, with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to  921 Riverview Drive, Apt. 106, Cherokee, IA 51012.

Lynn was born on March 9, 2021, in Mount Vernon, South Dakota. He worked as a junior high and elementary school principal in Cherokee until his retirement. His children are Steve and Wanda Schwier of Atlantic, Iowa; Bret and Cindy Schwier of Elk Point, South Dakota; and Craig Schwier of Perryton, Texas. Lynn has eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ruth Lill
Birthdays

Ruth Lill

Ruth Lill of Charter Oak, Iowa, will celebrate her 80th birthday on Friday with a card shower.

Birthdays

Joan Mahin

Joan Mahin of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 80th birthday on Tuesday.

James 'Mac' McMartin
Birthdays

James 'Mac' McMartin

James "Mac" McMartin of Sioux City will celebrate his 95th birthday on Saturday. A family celebration will hopefully happen later this spring/summer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News