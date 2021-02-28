Lynn Schwier of Cherokee, Iowa, will celebrate his 91st birthday on Tuesday, March 9, with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 921 Riverview Drive, Apt. 106, Cherokee, IA 51012.
Lynn was born on March 9, 2021, in Mount Vernon, South Dakota. He worked as a junior high and elementary school principal in Cherokee until his retirement. His children are Steve and Wanda Schwier of Atlantic, Iowa; Bret and Cindy Schwier of Elk Point, South Dakota; and Craig Schwier of Perryton, Texas. Lynn has eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
