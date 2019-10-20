Marge Jividen of Sioux City will celebrate her 95th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at Whispering Creek Retirement Community, 2609 Nicklaus Blvd, Sioux City.
Cards may be sent to 2609 Nicklaus Blvd. #302, Sioux City, IA 51106.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Her children are Mark and Jane Arnold of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Marlynn and Jack Kirk of Omaha, and Marsha Jividen and the late Mike Jividen of South Sioux City. She has seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Marge was born on Oct. 23, 1924, in Lake Benton, Minnesota. She married the late Leo Jividen on Feb. 4, 1978.