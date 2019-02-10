Marge Lundblad of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a gathering for friends and family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 16 at StoneyBrook Suites, 301 Dakota Dunes Blvd., in Dakota Dunes.
Cards may be sent to StoneyBrook Suites, Apt. 7, 301 Dakota Dunes Blvd., Dakota Dunes, SD 57049.
Her children are Melody (Rick) Aadland of Dakota Dunes, Patricia (Bob) Ingram of Charles City, Iowa, Randy (LaVern) Todd of Lacey, Washington, Dan (Cindy) Todd of Riverside, Ohio, and Jeff (Rita) Todd of South Sioux City. She has 10 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Marge was born on Feb. 15, 1929, in Anthon, Iowa. She was married to Glenn E. Lundblad on March 28, 1971, in Sioux City.