Marguerite Kuhl of Sioux City will celebrate her 99th birthday on Wednesday with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to 1819 Glen Ellen Rd., Sioux City, IA 51106.

Marguerite was born on July 6, 1923. She married Homer Kuhl on Oct. 14, 1944. Marguerite owned/managed Kuhl's Fashion Shoppe for 35 years. She retired at age 95 from Health Plus after 18 years as manager.

Her children are Julie Ferris (Richard) of Sioux City; and Joni Kuhl (deceased). Marguerite has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

