Marguerite Kuhl

Marguerite was born on July 6, 1923, in Magnet, Nebraska. She married Homer Kuhl (deceased) on Oct. 14, 1944. Marguerite was the owner of Kuhl's Fashion Shoppe in Sioux City. She retired at 95 years old from Health Plus as manager after 17 years. Her children are Julie (Rick) Ferris of Sioux City and Joni Kuhl (deceased). Marguerite has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.