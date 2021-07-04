 Skip to main content
Marguerite Kuhl
Marguerite Kuhl

Marguerite Kuhl

Marguerite Kuhl of Sioux City will celebrate her 98th birthday on Tuesday with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to 1819 Glen Ellen Road, Sioux City, IA 51106.

Marguerite was born on July 6, 1923, in Magnet, Nebraska. She married Homer Kuhl (deceased) on Oct. 14, 1944. Marguerite was the owner of Kuhl's Fashion Shoppe in Sioux City. She retired at 95 years old from Health Plus as manager after 17 years. Her children are Julie (Rick) Ferris of Sioux City and Joni Kuhl (deceased). Marguerite has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

