Marilyn Dugan Schoenherr of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Monday, July 18, with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 2004 Teton Trace #108, Sioux City, IA 51104.

Marilyn was born on July 18, 1931, in Jackson, Neb., to Horace and Martha Dugan. She attended Jackson and Sioux City schools. She married Gerald "Babe" Schoenherr (deceased) on Jan. 20, 1950. They farmed in Mapleton, Iowa, then in Hinton, Iowa, and Marilyn lovingly devoted her life raising her three children as a farm wife.

Her children are Jeanette (Doug) Casper of Hinton; Steve (Robbi) Schoenherr of Hinton; and Brenda (Barry) Thelen of Sioux City. Marilyn has seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.