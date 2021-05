Marilyn K Morse, of South Sioux City, will celebrate her 80th birthday with a family dinner on Thursday.

Marilyn was born on May 27, 1941, in Peoria, Ill. She married Frank Morse. Her children are Brad and Kelly Morse of Chandler, Arizona, and Lori Nelson of Sioux City. She has four grandchildren. Marilyn is a retired Prudential office manager.